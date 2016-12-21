Butler has 52 to help Bulls top Walker, Hornets

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler goes to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams and guard Jeremy Lamb during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Chicago. less Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler goes to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams and guard Jeremy Lamb during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, ... more Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic, left, defends against Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky III during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.