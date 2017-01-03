Batum scores 28 points, Hornets beat ...

Batum scores 28 points, Hornets beat Thunder 123-112 -

Batum twice drew whistles on 3-pointers en route to a season-high 28 points in the Charlotte Hornets' 123-112 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Batum was a regular at the foul line Wednesday night, converting 13 of 15 free throws.

