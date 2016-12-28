Waker, Charlotte Ranger aims to end Charlotte's NBA All Star drought

Who said the local film industry is dead? A new web series that debuted at the Spectrum Center over the holiday weekend is filmed wholly in Charlotte and aims to raise awareness for a problem that has plagued our local NBA franchise for years: no players in the All Star Game. Let's just sidestep the fact that Charlotte was in line to host the upcoming All Star Game until House Bill 2 inspired commissioner Adam Silver to move it - stolen by New Orleans just as the franchise itself was in 2002.

