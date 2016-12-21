The Cowboys with Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford
Just a few hours after the McNeese basketball team landed at Charlotte International Airport for its Thursday night basketball game against North Carolina State, the team embraced a "once in a lifetime" opportunity after it witnessed the Charlotte Hornets rally to beat the Los Angeles Lakers. Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford greeted the team in his office then took the entire squad on a grand tour of the Spectrum Center facilities that included stops in the team meeting/dining hall, practice court and locker room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC