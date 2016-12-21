The Cowboys with Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford

Just a few hours after the McNeese basketball team landed at Charlotte International Airport for its Thursday night basketball game against North Carolina State, the team embraced a "once in a lifetime" opportunity after it witnessed the Charlotte Hornets rally to beat the Los Angeles Lakers. Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford greeted the team in his office then took the entire squad on a grand tour of the Spectrum Center facilities that included stops in the team meeting/dining hall, practice court and locker room.

