The Air Jordan 6 "Chameleon" Releases for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game
To commemorate the forthcoming NBA All Star Weekend celebration in New Orleans, Jordan Brand is set to release a limited edition silhouette of the GOAT's sixth signature shoe. Aptly dubbed the "Chameleon," the Air Jordan 6 receives an iridescent leather upper alongside hexagon insignias of the Jumpman embellished on the insole and heel counter.
