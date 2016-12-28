Steve Bob's Review Blog: Nicolas Batum Starting Lineup Figure Edition
The first 7,500 fans into the Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 23rd were treated to an early Non-Denominational-Holiday-Occurrence-Of-Their-Choosing Present in the form of a brand new, hermetically sealed Nicolas Batum Starting Lineup Figure. Historically, NBA team "giveaway" nights have consisted of the type of uninspired flotsam and jetsam that inevitably finds its way into your kitchen garbage can.
