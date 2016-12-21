Lakers Notes: Team to unveil Shaquille O'Neal's statue on March 24, 2017
Former Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal will have his bronze statue unveiled in Star Plaza at Staples Center on March 26, 2017 before the team's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
