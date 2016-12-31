Kemba's 37 Points Not Enough as the C...

Kemba's 37 Points Not Enough as the Charlotte Hornets Fall to LeBron and the Cavs

Kemba Walker and LeBron James battled it out as the Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Charlotte Hornets a loss on their New Year's Eve matchup. The Charlotte Hornets were defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in their final game of the 2016 calendar year.

