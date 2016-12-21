Ingram still developing with L.A. Lak...

Ingram still developing with L.A. Lakers during rookie season

Thursday Dec 22

Playing in his home state for the first time since entering the NBA, the former Kinston High and Duke stalwart had a very modest statline of four points on 2 of 4 shooting, along with four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes of action off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 117-113 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Raw stats, however, didn't showcase Ingram's plus/minus rating of 10 - second on the team behind Lou Williams in the game - along with his versatility, something Lakers coach Luke Walton has appreciated from the No.

