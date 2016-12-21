Ingram still developing with L.A. Lakers during rookie season
Playing in his home state for the first time since entering the NBA, the former Kinston High and Duke stalwart had a very modest statline of four points on 2 of 4 shooting, along with four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes of action off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 117-113 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Raw stats, however, didn't showcase Ingram's plus/minus rating of 10 - second on the team behind Lou Williams in the game - along with his versatility, something Lakers coach Luke Walton has appreciated from the No.
