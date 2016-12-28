Hornets mash up Kemba Walker, Chuck N...

Hornets mash up Kemba Walker, Chuck Norris for brilliant All-Star campaign

14 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Kemba Walker should be an All-Star this year. He is the core of the Charlotte offense, averaging 22.3 points a game, shooting 41.1 percent from three, has a true shooting percentage of 57, and has a PER of 22.1 - all of those a career best.

Chicago, IL

