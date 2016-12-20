Hornets Erase 19-Point Deficit To Beat Lakers
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA 91604 655-2000 Follow us on TwitterFind Us On Facebook Program guide: Click here to access the CBS2 and KCAL9 [] Questions about a commercial: 964-8347 Southern California's only 24-hour news and traffic station - KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Traffic & Weather Together Every 10 Minutes on the Fives CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kemba Walker had 28 points and 10 assists, Marco Belinelli scored 11 fourth-quarter points and the Charlotte Hornets rallied from 19 down to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-113 on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Hornets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|a onlooker
|1
|Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|Heat Fan
|6
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Dingo
|1
|why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|bgotem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC