Hornets channel Chuck Norris to finally get Kemba Walker into the NBA All-Star Game

Wanting to make Walker more of a household name, the Hornets created a series of shorts where the dynamic point guard plays the role of "Walker, Charlotte Ranger," a spoof on the former popular, now cult classic CBS TV show "Walker, Texas Ranger" that starred Chuck Norris. Walker isn't carrying out hardwood justice all by himself though; his Hornets teammates Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Frank Kaminsky are along for the ride as well.

