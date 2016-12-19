Hawks vs. Thunder preview: Atlanta ai...

Hawks vs. Thunder preview: Atlanta aims to reach .500 in Oklahoma City

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Peachtree Hoops

After a crushing loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night , the Hawks will look to win tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the two teams' last meeting of the season. The Thunder won the first match-up, a 102-99 victory in Atlanta that came on the back of a strong performance by Russell Westbrook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Draft pick breakdown: PJ Hairston (Jul '14) Jul '14 a onlooker 1
News Miami Heat Unhappy That NBA Isn't Doing More to... (Apr '14) May '14 Heat Fan 6
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Chicago Bulls Need to Solve Scoring Woes Before... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Dingo 1
why most of north carolina doesn't know about t... (Apr '14) Apr '14 bgotem 1
See all Charlotte Hornets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Hornets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,373

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC