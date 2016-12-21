Harlem Globetrotters star makes trick shot off from top of NRG

Harlem Globetrotters star Thunder Law was recently able to make a 260-foot trick shot off the top of NRG Stadium. The basketball squad is playing three games at NRG Arena on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. Harlem Globetrotters star Thunder Law was recently able to make a 260-foot trick shot off the top of NRG Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.