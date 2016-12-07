SVG rips into 'embarrassing, humiliating' Pistons The Detroit Pistons lost Monday night's contest to the Chicago Bulls in a 113-82 rout. Just two... Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2i60sye Dec 7, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy looks on during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Menomonee Falls.