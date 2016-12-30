Charlotte Hornets: Nicolas Batum Playing More and More Like a Star
After a rocky start to the season, Nicolas Batum finally seems to be rounding into form for the Charlotte Hornets as he tries to live up to his contract. Before the Charlotte Hornets ' recent game against the Orlando Magic , Nicolas Batum told Stephanie Ready in a pre-game interview that he's "just a glue guy" but with his recent outing, he is looking more and more like a star.
