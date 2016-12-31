Brooklyn Nets again without Jeremy Lin
The Brooklyn Nets will again have to resolve their point guard issues as Jeremy Lin aggravated his hamstring injury Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. In the first game following his absence, the Nets were able to be competitive losing to the Chicago Bulls due to a buzzer beating jumper from Jimmy Butler .
