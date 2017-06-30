The Hawks never offered All-Star Paul...

The Hawks never offered All-Star Paul Millsap a contract and...

All-Star forward Paul Millsap expected to engage in contract talks with the Atlanta Hawks, his team for the past four seasons, but found that in today's NBA, loyalty is fleeting. One day after agreeing to a three-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, Millsap revealed the reason for his departure to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

