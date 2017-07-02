Arriving at Air Canada Centre after a delayed red-eye flight following a buzzer-beating announcement that he had been acquired by the Toronto Raptors for Jared Sullinger and two second-round picks, Tucker would take no suggestion - from his wife, from his agent, from precedent - that he wouldn't be suiting up. For the first time since mid-way through his rookie season a decade prior, Tucker was a Raptors, and that meant he'd be on the court, in a Raptors uniform, at the first moment possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.