Paul George trade analysis: Did the Boston Celtics fail by missing out on another star?
Let's start with a one-word reaction to the wild trade that sent Paul George from the Indiana Pacers to the Oklahoma City Thunder. But since that's not nearly enough to describe the trade's stunning nature, the Boston Celtics' latest failure to acquire a star, or the Pacers' decision to settle on a totally underwhelming offer, we must continue this conversation beyond a single syllable.
