Jayson Tatum's Summer League performance has Celtics fans excited
On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics reached a four-year, $127.8 million agreement with free agent wing Gordon Hayward, giving them another star for their loaded rotation. Now they have one more reason to smile: Jayson Tatum, the third overall pick in this year's draft, has looked terrific in the Utah Summer League.
