Isaiah Thomas injury update: Boston Celtics' Brad Stevens said...

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas shoots between Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat, left, from Poland, forward Markieff Morris, guard Bradley Beal, and guard John Wall, right, during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 12, 2017, in Washington. Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas shoots between Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat, left, from Poland, forward Markieff Morris, guard Bradley Beal, and guard John Wall, right, during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 12, 2017, in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.