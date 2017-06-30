Demetrius Jackson misses another summer league game amid Boston Celtics roster uncertainty

Boston Celtics guard Demetrius Jackson, left, drives past Sasha Vujacic during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Boston Celtics guard Demetrius Jackson, left, drives past Sasha Vujacic during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.