Boston Celtics news: Tyler Zeller waived before contract would have become guaranteed
The Boston Celtics announced Sunday they have waived Tyler Zeller before his $8 million contract for next season would have become fully guaranteed. Because of Zeller's guarantee date and Boston's desire to clear cap space, the move was expected.
