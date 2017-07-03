Boston Celtics 4 trades the Celtics can still make for players who aren't Paul George
The Celtics may have missed out on Paul George last week, but that doesn't mean team president Danny Ainge won't be scouring the trade market this month. In fact, if top free agent target Gordon Hayward ends up passing on the Celtics this week, Ainge may even be better off trying to use his excess salary cap space to acquire a big name via trade, rather than overpaying a second tier free agent.
