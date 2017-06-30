Assessing the Boston Celtics' low-cost free agency options
The Boston Celtics remained patient this offseason and landed their man, Gordon Hayward , in free agency. They'll need to make a few more moves to free up enough cap space to make the deal official, at which point the team's financial flexibility will be all but gone.
