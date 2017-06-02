Wizards' Kelly Oubre Jr. receives PRP treatment on right knee
Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. received platelet-rich plasma injections in his right knee Friday in Los Angeles, according to several poeple close to the situation. Oubre, a second-year player who played through pain during the Wizards' playoff run, is not expected to undergo further injections and will sit out the next few weeks to rest his knee.
