With Chris Paul gone, Clippers turn attention to Blake Griffin

Chris Paul's decision to team up with James Harden in Houston not only left the Clippers without one of the most admired point guards in the modern NBA, but also ramped up the team's desire to re-sign his All-Star running mate for the past six seasons, forward Blake Griffin. “We think we're in a great spot,” Coach Doc Rivers said during an appearance Thursday on “Lunchtime with Roggin and Rodney” on KLAC-AM , “but there are a lot of teams that want him.” Griffin will likely start hearing from those teams at 9:01 p.m. Friday, when both he and the Clippers' six other free agents can begin negotiating with teams.

