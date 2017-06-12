Which free agent/trade target do you want to use against Golden State's death lineup?
The Celtics need a lineup that can go against that. So, consider the following lineup in search of a fifth wheel: -Two guards of your choice out of Isaiah Thomas , Avery Bradley , Marcus Smart , Markelle Fultz, and Jaylen Brown Danny Ainge's primary target through trade or free agency should be a player who is the best fit as the fifth player against Golden State's death lineup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC