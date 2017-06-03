Tom Brady shows support for Steph and LeBron
Tom Brady shows support for Steph and LeBron "Good luck champs!" Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/tom-brady-steph-curry-lebron-nba-finals-shoes-headband-champs-good-luck-instagram-message In between Game 1 and 2, he shared a photo of the "Straight " Curry shoes he wore while watching the Finals last year with a shoutout to Curry and James in the caption. Brady also showed support for the Boston Celtics this postseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC