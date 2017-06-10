Time For Celtics To Move On From Kelly Olynyk
General manager Danny Ainge was smart not to extend Kelly Olynyk's contract last summer. Now, it's time for the Celtics to allow the "Clinic" to hit the free agent market with freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hardwood Houdini.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC