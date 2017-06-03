The Sneakers You'll See Throughout th...

The Sneakers You'll See Throughout the 2017 NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love left drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals on Thursday The Golden State Warriors stamped themselves all over the NBA Finals series with a 113-91 win over Cleveland Cavaliers when they met in Oakland in Game 1. Unlike in each of the last two years when the Warriors and Cavs faced off, the All-Stars on both sides seem to be completely healthy. Golden State will try to keep him in check with Draymond Green , one of the league's best and most versatile defenders.

