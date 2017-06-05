The cautionary tale of James Young
The following is not about James Young 's potential or Bill Simmons' fist pump when Young was drafted with the 17th pick in 2014 or the handful of "this is where James Young turns the corner" games he's teased us with or which hairstyle coincided with his best 3FG%. Instead, let the following serve as a cautionary tale for future James Youngs-young phenoms or free agent vet alike-who will wear green in Boston's narrowing pursuit of Banner 18. Sure, this roster review could easily be about Jordan Mickey , Young's Red Claw battery mate who was once considered a diamond in the 2nd round rough and the best paint prospect in the G-League who has been equally disappointing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC