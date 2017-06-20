Should the Boston Celtics make a move for Kristaps Porzingis?
The Boston Celtics could make a run at another star and it's not Jimmy Butler . Multiple reports have indicated that the New York Knicks could be interested in trading Kristaps Porzingis which has brought up many trade rumors involving the Celtics.
