Report: Pacers a potential suitor for Rajon Rondo if waived by Bulls

With the recent Paul George/Indiana Pacers fiasco taking up a majority of Pacers-related news over the last week, many have began to wonder just what steps that team president Kevin Pritchard will take moving forward as the team edges closer and closer to an extensive rebuild. On Friday afternoon, it had been reported that the Pacers could be interested in the services of veteran guard Rajon Rondo in the event that he is waived by the Chicago Bulls ahead of the upcoming free agency period.

Chicago, IL

