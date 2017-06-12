Paul Pierce hopes 2008 Celtics can settle feud with Ray Allen
Some Celtics felt betrayed when Ray Allen took less money to join the rival Heat in 2012 and still hold it against him. Ray Allen wasn't present when certain members of the 2007-08 Celtics reunited in May to celebrate the NBA championship they won that season.
