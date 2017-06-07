Oregon's Dillon Brooks and five others who likely will be available in the second round of the NBA draft worked out for the Suns Wednesday Oregon's Dillon Brooks among 6 working out for Suns Wednesday Oregon's Dillon Brooks and five others who likely will be available in the second round of the NBA draft worked out for the Suns Wednesday Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sE0yit Watch Kentucky's Malik Monk runs the -3 minute drill at the end of his workout with the Suns on June 6, 2017. Semi Ojeleye discusses the Phoenix Suns pre-draft workout on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Taking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.