Nets hosting two high-profile guards ...

Nets hosting two high-profile guards in lead up to NBA draft

15 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

As deep a hole as the last-place Nets are in - having traded away to the Celtics what ended up being the top pick in the June 22 NBA draft - they can't afford any mistakes. They have worked out a host of prospects and are bringing in more, including high-profile guards Jawun Evans and Terrance Ferguson.

Chicago, IL

