NBA's Kris Humphries sees a nice retu...

NBA's Kris Humphries sees a nice return in sale of Beverly Hills home

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Kris Humphries, most recently of the Atlanta Hawks, has sold a home in Beverly Hills for $8.25 million. Two years after scoring a home in Beverly Hills for $6.2 million, professional basketball player Kris Humphries has sold the property for about $2 million more - $8.25 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Celtics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08) Feb '16 Fart news 16
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
See all Boston Celtics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Celtics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,075 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC