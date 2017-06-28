NBA Podcast: Will this be the summer the Boston Celtics finally land a big fish?

Will this be the summer Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, posing here with Jayson Tatum, finally lands a star? With a plethora of young talent and plenty of future draft picks at their disposal, the Celtics could choose to rebuild through the draft. With a roster that won 53 games, had the top spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs and advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, they could go after big name trade and free agent targets and be competitive right now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.