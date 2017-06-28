NBA Podcast: Will this be the summer the Boston Celtics finally land a big fish?
Will this be the summer Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, posing here with Jayson Tatum, finally lands a star? With a plethora of young talent and plenty of future draft picks at their disposal, the Celtics could choose to rebuild through the draft. With a roster that won 53 games, had the top spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs and advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, they could go after big name trade and free agent targets and be competitive right now.
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
