NBA Free Agency rumor: Gordon Hayward to meet with Boston Celtics
With NBA free agency looming some crucial details regarding Celtics ' target and current Utah Jazz swingman Gordon Hayward 's schedule have begun to emerge. Multiple sources have confirmed that Hayward will meet with the Jazz front offices on Monday two days after the moratorium, which leaves the 27-year-old forward time to meet with other interested parties.
