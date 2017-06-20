NBA Finals 2017 Live Score Updates: Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game 1

The defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers meet the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, won by the Cavaliers in seven games. The Cavaliers are led by forward LeBron James , who averaged 26.4 points per game during the regular season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.