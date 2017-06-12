NBA Draft rumors 2017: Josh Jackson cancels workout with Boston Celtics

Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, right, fights for a loose ball with Kansas guard Josh Jackson, left, during the second half of a regional final of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, right, fights for a loose ball with Kansas guard Josh Jackson, left, during the second half of a regional final of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.