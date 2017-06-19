NBA Draft: Josh Jackson still without Celtics workout two days from draft
A day after the Celtics worked out Jayson Tatum and Danny Ainge announced that the player they would have drafted at number one will probably be there at three, the Cs hoped they would finally get their workout with former Kansas star Josh Jackson. Josh Jackson did not work out for the Celtics on Tues, multiple sources tell ESPN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC