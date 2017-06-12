Morning Tip Mailbag: Lakers Not Wowed?

As the 3rd episode of this rivalry is unfolding before us, with the core of the Warriors still young and on the other side we can still very much see LeBron James continuing to be at his prime; one starts to wonder if perhaps what we might be witnessing here is maybe 'a-best-of-seven-year' rivalry between these two powerhouse teams a Personally, I'm not a fan of the direction in which the NBA is headed, of stacking superstars in prime markets as this obviously creates an uneven playing field for the majority of the other teams in the league. I understand the business side of it all, however as an average basketball fan, this direction takes away the purity of competitive sports from the game.

