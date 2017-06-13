Markelle Fultz Draft Profile: What To Know About Top Prospect Ahead Of NBA Draft

BOSTON a?? All signs are pointing toward Markelle Fultz having his named called before everyone else when the NBA Draft gets underway on June 22. So it seems like a foregone conclusion that Fultz will be a member of the Boston Celtics in the very near future, another young block for a team that can both compete in the present and build for the future. Fultz spent two days in Boston in early June, interviewing with the Celtics brass, enjoying some food around town and then hosting a private workout with the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.