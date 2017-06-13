Markelle Fultz Draft Profile: What To Know About Top Prospect Ahead Of NBA Draft
BOSTON a?? All signs are pointing toward Markelle Fultz having his named called before everyone else when the NBA Draft gets underway on June 22. So it seems like a foregone conclusion that Fultz will be a member of the Boston Celtics in the very near future, another young block for a team that can both compete in the present and build for the future. Fultz spent two days in Boston in early June, interviewing with the Celtics brass, enjoying some food around town and then hosting a private workout with the team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC