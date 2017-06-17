Looking back on how Brooklyn surrendered all these picks to Boston
It ended up being one of the worst trades ever in the NBA, certainly the worst in the last couple of decades. In the summer of 2013, the Nets - at the behest of an ownership group that wanted to win big heading into a new arena in Brooklyn - put together a trade that netted them Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce , two Hall of Fame players but guys now on the downside of their career.
