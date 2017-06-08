Kris Humphries Unloads Beverly Hills House for $8.25 Million
The Atlanta Hawks center just sold his Bev Hills pad for $8.25 million, which is a KILLING ... considering he bought the 3, bedroom, 4 bath house for $6.2 mil back in 2015. The 3,336 square foot house sits on nearly an acre with unobstructed city and coastline views.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC