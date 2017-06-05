Kevin Durant could have saved NBA playoffs by signing with Boston...

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.