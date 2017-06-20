Kansasa Landen Lucas to play for Boston Celtics summer league team
Former Kansas power forward Landen Lucas will play NBA summer league basketball for the Boston Celtics, he announced on Twitter. Lucas, who was not selected in Thursday's two-round, 60-player NBA Draft, worked out for Atlanta, Detroit, Minnesota, Boston, Denver, Utah, Milwaukee, Sacramento and Oklahoma City in weeks prior to the draft.
